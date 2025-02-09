WWE's Seth Rollins Says No One In AEW Is On The Level Of Luka Doncic, MJF Responds

The whole world is talking about NBA point guard Luka Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. The trade not only takes the Mavericks' star player away from Dallas but also forms a formidable team with Doncic and Lakers' star power forward LeBron James. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins was asked to compare the situation to WWE and AEW, but Rollins doesn't believe that there is necessarily anyone who can play Luka to WWE's LeBron.

"I don't think there's anyone in AEW that's on [Luka's] level," Rollins chuckled in an interview with SiriusXM Sports. The former World Heavyweight Champion thinks that John Cena is the closest WWE has to LeBron. "I'd be looking at like a John Cena for an MJF...Luka would be the MJF."

Former AEW World Champion MJF was none too pleased with the comparison, feigning ignorance at the situation.

"Who the hell is Luca doncic?" MJF asked. "Indie guy?"

While Rollins might see Cena as the LeBron James of WWE, LeBron will likely be sticking around LA much longer than Cena, as Cena has planned to retire at the end of 2025, while LeBron is still working on a year-to-year plan with the Lakers. Cena will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match on March 1, his last Chamber match, as well as his last match in Toronto. Cena received a bye to gain entry in the match, whereas Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had to compete for their entry in the match.