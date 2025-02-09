AEW's Ricochet Encourages LeBron James To Accept Tony Khan Offer To Attend Revolution

Luka Doncic isn't the only one heading to Los Angeles, as AEW will be bringing its yearly Revolution event to Inglewood's Kia Forum. AEW President Tony Khan recently invited Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers, and star power forward LeBron James to the event. The Kia Forum was at one point the home arena for the Lakers, before the creation of the Staples Center, now known as the Crypto.com Arena. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and new AEW star Ricochet is joining in.

"I'll make sure you get the red carpet treatment," Ricochet wrote, saying he would help James "one king to another." Ricochet has been with AEW since August, following 7 years with WWE, and another decade on the independent scene and in promotions like NJPW and Lucha Underground. Over the past few weeks, the usually affable fan-favorite has taken on a much darker persona, since attacking Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has been threatening Swerve and many close to him with the scissors ever since. Ricochet had been trying to get the attention of The Hurt Syndicate, before snapping and becoming the darker character he's played as of late.

AEW isn't the only promotion talking about the landmark trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, as former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was recently asked to compare the trade to AEW/WWE terms, but was unable to, as he doesn't feel AEW has anyone on Luka Doncic's level, let alone that of LeBron James.