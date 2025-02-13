Kevin Von Erich Remembers The Late Bruiser Brody

Bruiser Brody was one of the most influential big men in the history of professional wrestling. His work in countries like Japan and Puerto Rico made him an icon around the world, while also becoming very popular in Texas working with the Von Erich family. Kevin Von Erich was a recent guest on "The Claw Pod" where he was telling his sons, Marshall and Ross, stories from the past, and when Brody's name came up, Kevin had a lot of praise for the late star.

"Brody was the way he was you know? He would always come at you, but he could be a heel or babyface you know? He was a monster, and I never–you know never knew what he was going to do...Brody was really like a bulldozer." Marshall Von Erich then asked what was Brody like behind the scenes and if he was difficult to work with. Kevin explained that a lot of older wrestlers were bullies who had been getting their way their entire lives, and while the Von Erich family had a code of ethics they lived by, Brody was the opposite. "[Brody] didn't have that, he was just different, and he would tear somebody up. I don't care if they were small, he would just go after them...he's like a tiger shark."

While he may have gone after people half his size backstage, Brody did have a lot of love for the people close to him, especially his family. WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas recalled being there on the day Brody was murdered, where moments before he was stabbed, Brody asked Atlas, who was fond of drawing, if he could sketch a picture of his son as a gift. Brody never got the chance to give that picture to his son.

