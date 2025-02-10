Ric Flair On What He Said To Daughter Charlotte After Being Booed By WWE Fans

Charlotte Flair might be going to WrestleMania this year after winning the Royal Rumble, but few fans seem to be happy about her victory, as the former champion has been booed by audiences during her appearances on "Monday Night RAW," "NXT," and "SmackDown." Considering that her father, Ric Flair, is known as the "Dirtiest Player in the Game," being heel is something that may come easily to the Flair family and soaking in the boos seems to just be another part of their gimmick.

According to "The Nature Boy" during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," he recently spoke to Charlotte and simply advised her that the fan reactions are simply something that comes along with greatness. "I told her (...) you're not gonna have a friend left, 'cause she just keeps getting better!" he recalled. "And her focus is to always get better; does that make sense? She's never, ever just satisfied with her performance."

Flair then explained that Charlotte has her feet on the ground when it comes to knowing her character, and praised her for her confidence on the mic and in the ring. "I watched her interview with Rhea, and then I watched the interview she had with the girl from NXT," Flair noted. "You know, sometimes it takes a while to get that but... she just rolls now, and she's got... she just looks the part!"

