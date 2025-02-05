Bully Ray Weighs Charlotte Flair's Options After WWE Royal Rumble Win

By winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair has guaranteed herself a title match of her choosing at WrestleMania 41. According to Flair herself, she plans on looking at all three of WWE's major titles — the WWE Women's, NXT Women's, and Women's World Championship — before making her final decision. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed each of Flair's options.

As teased by their encounter on "WWE Raw," Flair could reignite her rivalry with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, whom she's faced on the grand stage twice before. Currently, Flair and Ripley are 1-1 against each other in regards to WrestleMania.

"If Rhea beats Charlotte, then Rhea has just beaten Charlotte, two out of three," Ray said. "Now who does Rhea go after? Do they bring back a returning Becky [Lynch]? There's a little bit more room to play with Rhea beating Charlotte, although there's still not much. She wins the two out of three, yay, then what do you do?"

"We can always get to Rhea and Charlotte again," Ray added. "There don't have to be championships involved. It just has to be the rubber match."

Ripley and Flair last met on the platform of WrestleMania 39, in which the former defeated the latter to claim the SmackDown Women's Championship (later rebranded into WWE Women's World Championship).