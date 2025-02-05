Bully Ray Weighs Charlotte Flair's Options After WWE Royal Rumble Win
By winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair has guaranteed herself a title match of her choosing at WrestleMania 41. According to Flair herself, she plans on looking at all three of WWE's major titles — the WWE Women's, NXT Women's, and Women's World Championship — before making her final decision. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed each of Flair's options.
As teased by their encounter on "WWE Raw," Flair could reignite her rivalry with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, whom she's faced on the grand stage twice before. Currently, Flair and Ripley are 1-1 against each other in regards to WrestleMania.
"If Rhea beats Charlotte, then Rhea has just beaten Charlotte, two out of three," Ray said. "Now who does Rhea go after? Do they bring back a returning Becky [Lynch]? There's a little bit more room to play with Rhea beating Charlotte, although there's still not much. She wins the two out of three, yay, then what do you do?"
"We can always get to Rhea and Charlotte again," Ray added. "There don't have to be championships involved. It just has to be the rubber match."
Ripley and Flair last met on the platform of WrestleMania 39, in which the former defeated the latter to claim the SmackDown Women's Championship (later rebranded into WWE Women's World Championship).
Tiffany Stratton Is The Ideal WrestleMania Opponent For Flair, Per Bully Ray
Elsewhere, Flair could choose to mirror her 2020 Royal Rumble victory by selecting the NXT Women's Champion as her WrestleMania opponent. This title is currently held by Giulia, who signed to WWE last year backed by much fanfare and international accolades.
According to Bully Ray, Giulia is the "dark horse" choice for Flair, as a WrestleMania match with WWE's developmental champion is arguably the most unexpected. "I don't think Charlotte chooses Giulia, although I like the utilization of Charlotte to elevate Giulia," Ray said. It is worth noting that Giulia could possibly lose the NXT Women's Championship heading into WrestleMania, as she is slated to defend it against Bayley and Roxanne Perez at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day.
For Ray, the most intriguing option comes in the form of WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who previously cited Flair as an inspiration behind her pro wrestling pursuit. As Ray points out, a Flair-Stratton match would also be a first-time occurrence.
"My pick is Tiffany, personally and professionally. When I pick Tiffany, I can tell you this, Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble to make Tiffany Stratton," Ray said. "Charlotte Flair should beat Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania because then Tiffany has somebody real to chase. She finally has a real story. People love Tiffany. Go back and watch her hit that moonsault when she wins the championship. The place went bananas. People are into Tiffany Stratton. And let me tell you, that face-to-face of Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on Friday night [at SmackDown], I want to see it."
