WWE's Jey Uso Explains Success Despite Saying He Was 'Never' Supposed To Be A Top Guy

WWE's Jey Uso has quickly established himself as a singles star after years of being one of the most successful tag team acts with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. While Jey's victory and reign with the Intercontinental Championship were well-received, his Royal Rumble victory and pending WrestleMania main event spot aren't being praised by everyone. Nevertheless, Uso believes he's right where he needs to be.

"Man, Uce, I'm the man of the people now, I'm the new people's champ now – or will be," Uso said during an interview with Daniel Cormier. "But I do love the people man, because I feel like they watch me raise up, they watch my whole story in front of them and I was never supposed to be like the top guy, the top guy – they chose me." Uso then referred to Mark Henry, who during "Busted Open Radio" said that the people chose him, which is why he believes that it's working for him. "They watching me work, and I feel like they can resonate with that."

During the same interview with Cormier, Uso also expressed how winning the Rumble has humbled him and recalled being told about the decision ahead of the time. The former champion recalled telling his brothers first before everyone, and then noted how they all liked the idea of his win, especially because they believed that it would be a major swerve, potentially because of John Cena being the last one in the ring with him, and how not a single fan would have predicted his win.

