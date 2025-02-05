Jey Uso Reveals When And How He Found Out About WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Win

While he'll have to wait till WrestleMania to fully cap it off, Jey Uso's journey from tag team wrestler to singles star reached another high point this past Saturday, where he came out of nowhere to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. And not only did Uso win the bout, but he did so with the third longest time spent in the Rumble match, training only Penta and Roman Reigns, while also eliminated future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena to secure the win

Speaking with MMA legend "Daniel Cormier" on Tuesday evening, Uso talked about what went through his mind when he learned that he would be winning the Rumble. Better yet, he also pulled back the curtain on when he was told he would be winning the match, revealing that it wasn't that long before the match actually took place.

"I was humbled, man," Uso said. "I knew, as soon as they told me it was me, they told me like half-way during the day Saturday, man. 'Hey, we need the last four to come in here.' I'm [in the] last four, I see who's with me. I'm like [looks around]. Yeah, they let me know, man. Then, I automatically went straight to my brothers, 'Hey,' you know, then told them what it was, and I knew... I liked it, uce, because I knew not one person in that arena [would] think it's gonna be me. That's the swerve I like."

All that's left is for Uso to decide which World Champion he will be challenging at WrestleMania 41. Currently, his options are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who Uso will confront this Friday on "SmackDown," and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who successfully defended his title against Uso one week before the Rumble at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Daniel Cormier" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription