Fan Response Makes Jey Uso Emotional During WWE Raw Opening Promo, GUNTHER Interrupt

Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER came face-to-face on "WWE Raw" following an emotional promo from Uso after his shocking Royal Rumble victory on Saturday. Uso opened the night, entering through the crowd to a massive reaction. He addressed the fans with tears in his eyes and his voice cracking and thanked everyone who had been with him through the various eras of his career. He said he initially didn't have it as a singles star, but now he does, heading in to his title shot at WrestleMania.

GUNTHER's music hit to interrupt Uso, and he told the Rumble winner he's disappointed, because their possible matchup doesn't appeal to him. He said Uso can't even lace his boots, and that beating Uso doesn't add anything to his legacy. Uso told the World Heavyweight Champion he's going to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to speak with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as well. He said whoever he choses, he's walking into WrestleMania as the 2025 Rumble winner and he guaranteed GUNTHER he's walking out as "Main Event" Jey Uso with a championship.

Uso and GUNTHER most recently squared off in a championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Though Uso had an impressive showing, GUNTHER caught him and got him up for back-to-back powerbombs and pinned him for the win to retain his title.