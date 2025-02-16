What The Slap Seen During A DDT Means

"DDT" are three letters that pro wrestling cannot live without, whether referring to the cult Japanese promotion that gave the likes of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Konosuke Takeshita their first big break, or the move credited to WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Now over forty years into its existence as a popular wrestling move, the DDT is as common as a headlock, a roll up, a clothesline, and Jeff Jarrett doing the Fargo Strut whenever he has a match. It also has more variations that humanly possible, including the Impaler DDT, the Double Arm DDT, the occasional top rope DDT, and perhaps the most popular variation, the Elevated DDT popularized by Randy Orton, where he hits a DDT on an opponent caught up in the ropes.

Given all of that, it's not surprising that the DDT, much like the dreaded X, the wrist/leg squeeze, or "hooking the leg" has its own bit of secret meaning behind it. And much like those other secret signals, this one dates all the way back to the glory days of WWE's 1980s boom, where the DDT first gained notoriety thanks to Roberts. Oddly enough, Roberts wasn't the one to introduce the DDT; the move was actually invented in Mexico back in the 1970s by luchador Black Gordman, who himself worked in WWE in the 1980s, three years before Roberts joined. Nevertheless, Roberts' subsequent success led to him becoming more associated with the move, and for good reason, as he not only gave the DDT it's name, but established it as a deadly finisher, and the certain quirk that became synonymous with the move; slapping the back before hitting it.