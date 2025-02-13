Matt Hardy Remembers Interacting With Celebrity WWE Hall Of Famer Drew Carey

The WWE Hall of Fame includes some of the greatest wrestlers to ever step inside of the Squared Circle, and this year's ceremony will notably add "The Cerebral Assassin," Triple H, to the list. However, the Celebrity Wing of the Hall of Fame similarly includes several notable names, like current US President, Donald Trump, and other major celebrities like rapper Snoop Dogg and comedian and actor Drew Carey..

During an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy recalled an interaction he had with one of the Celebrity WWE Hall of Famers, Drew Carry. "He was real nice, he was very cordial, very nice. Very easy going," Hardy recalled. "I remember he told us after like 'Oh, my God, you guys were doing so much ... so many things in there, how do you walk the next day?'"

Back in 2001, Carry interestingly entered the Royal Rumble, where he got a taste of pro wrestling. Earlier in the podcast, Hardy recalled his double elimination alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, in the Rumble noting how it was set up this way for Carey to enter and be left in the ring alone with Kane. In 2011, Carey discussed his Rumble appearance and his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame while praising "The Big Red Machine" for being able to lift him up at a time he weighed 230lbs.

