Bully Ray Invokes WWE Legend When Discussing Reaction Jey Uso Got On Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that it is no surprise that Jey Uso eliminating John Cena and winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble would get a big reaction from the crowd, but on "Busted Open Radio," Ray was surprised by Uso's ability to retain that reaction on "WWE Raw" following the win.

"I'm not shocked by the reaction at the Rumble. I'm blown away by the reaction from [Raw]," Bully said. "Last night was probably one of the single greatest reactions I've seen for a WWE Superstar probably ever...It was Stone Cold Steve Austin-esque when it comes to the level of interaction and intimacy a wrestler could have with their fanbase and there were just enough tears shed for Jey to be taken to the next level in the fan's eyes."

Bully believes that wrestlers like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dusty Rhodes are "the bar" for measuring a crowd's reaction to a wrestler, as he feels the two WWE Hall of Famers managed to get a "pure" reaction from the crowd, night in and night out, and Uso is currently within range of these two stars. However, chasing a title is often more exciting than winning a title, and while the former TNA World Champion thinks Uso will win the title, he's not sure if the momentum can realistically last.

"I'm not sure if I'm 100% on board on people being as invested in Jey Uso retaining every night as they are in Jey Uso chasing Gunther," Bully warned.