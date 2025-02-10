Jey Uso Reveals What He Did Immediately After Winning 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

WWE star Jey Uso likely achieved the greatest milestone of his WWE career at the 2025 Royal Rumble when he won the men's Royal Rumble match. But the "Yeet" star didn't have much time to celebrate his iconic win as he had to travel for WWE's next show.

Following his win, Uso spoke on "Nightcap," where he was asked if he had realized the magnitude of his achievement. He stated that it had yet to sink in as he had to get on the road immediately after the match, but he expected to fully appreciate the moment once he returned home to his family.

"Did it last night [won the Rumble], popped on the road, drove four-and-a-half hours with my baby [points to his son] ... if I'm being honest, [I was] on to the next [show]. I'm in Cleveland, Ohio, I got Monday Night Raw tomorrow, I'm going to check it off as I go. It feels like another day at the office," he said. "Once I fly home with my family and calm down a little, it might hit me [that I've won the Rumble]."

Cleveland, Ohio hosted the "WWE Raw" after this year's Royal Rumble, where Uso received a rapturous response from the audience. Uso opened the show in his trademark style as he "Yeeted" through the crowd before cutting an emotional and passionate promo. During the promo, he was interrupted by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, where the champion questioned if Jey was capable of beating him, claiming that a win over Uso would not grow his legacy.

Uso received yet another grand ovation from the crowd when he appeared on "WWE SmackDown," where he met his friend and current WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes. Despite appearing on both shows, the Royal Rumble winner did not reveal which champion he would like to face at WrestleMania 41.

