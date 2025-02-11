Bayley Ekes Out WWE Raw Win Over Lyra Valkyria, Advances To Elimination Chamber Match

Bayley overcame the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, during "WWE Raw" to book her place inside Elimination Chamber. Following Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble win on February 1, the women's Elimination Chamber match at the March 1 event will determine the second Women's Championship challenger for WrestleMania. Bayley and Valkyria met in the ring on Monday night for the latest qualifier, with Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss already qualified.

The bout itself saw much back and forth action, with the first signs of the end coming from a Bayley-to-Belly to Valkyria for a near-fall. The Intercontinental Champion appeared to be getting back into the bout, landing a Tornado DDT spiking Bayley onto the floor, followed up with two suplexes – one on the floor and then in the ring – but only for a near-fall. It was as she then sought to press her advantage that Valkyria was caught out by Bayley, with the veteran countering her roll-up attempt for the pinfall. With her win, Bayley secured the fourth spot in the Elimination Chamber as well as sustaining her momentum heading into "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day; she will be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat against Giulia and Roxanne Perez. Perez was notably sat at ringside for Bayley's qualifier.