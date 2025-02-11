War Raiders Retain World Tag Titles By DQ In WWE Raw Match Against American Made

A WWE World Tag Team Championship match marked the halfway point of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," and while The War Raiders ultimately retained the titles via a disqualification, it was American Made who left standing tall.

From the opening bell, there was no shortage of chaos in Monday's tag team contest. Erik of the War Raiders quickly tagged in teammate Ivar to level the powerful Brutus Creed, but the colossal Julius Creed tagged himself in to even the playing field. No one man stayed in the ring for long, and the scene constantly shifted in either team's favor as back elbows and stomps were exchanged.

Things nearly unraveled for the tag champions after Ivar was tagged in during the last beats of the match. After completing a stunning comeback sequence against American Made, Ivar ascended to the top rope, only to be distracted by the ringside Ivy Nile. Ivar was quickly met by Julius on the top rope, and the following superplex shook Nashville to its core. American Made nearly secured the pinfall victory, but Erik broke the tag just before three. Erik tagged himself in, but before The War Raiders could begin to regroup, Julius struck Erik with his own title belt, causing their disqualification and subsequently allowing The War Raiders to retain their titles. Regardless, American Made brutally beat down the tag champions afterwards, and the segment ended with Brutus and Julius brandishing the titles high above their heads.

While American Made might have had the last word in their altercation, the War Raiders are still the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Erik and Ivar dethroned Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the titles on the December 16 episode of "Raw," and had successfully defended the titles once before Monday's match.