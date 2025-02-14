Penelope Ford Remembers The Anxiety Of Injury Return

At one point, Penelope Ford was a television mainstay in AEW, often competing or at least being involved in segments. Unfortunately for the promising star, she suffered injury after injury and has struggled to reestablish herself in AEW since. During an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Ford recalled her injury rehab, which saw her undergo physical therapy for a whole year before she was considered for the surgery, and the state of her nerves ahead of her October 2024 return match.

"I was still on TV, thankfully I was still managing Kip, and the Butcher and The Blade, and Bunny," she said. "So, thankfully, I still got to manage and then I worked all the way to my surgery date." Ford then revealed that by the time she went in for surgery, the surgeons discovered that she had grown extra calcium on her hip and it had to be shaved away.

"I feel like I had such an easy thing to do that day and I had never been more nervous to go out," the wrestler said recalling her mindset before her return last year. "I just feel like I have so much to prove now because I've been off for so long and I don't want anyone to like – you know – forget who I was." Despite this, Ford claims she's improved drastically in the ring compared to her ability before her injury.

