Penelope Ford Returns To AEW Dynamite For The First Time In Two Years On Title Tuesday

The "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" was full of surprises, but one that caught everyone off-guard was the return of Penelope Ford.

Ford made her presence felt during the four-way "anything goes" match to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship, attacking Jamie Hayter from behind as Hayter looked to hit Saraya with a chair. Once she got her shots in, Ford made sure to keep her distance from Hayter as she headed backstage, with Hayter following her and out of the match in the process.

The 32-year old last wrestled for AEW in October 2022, which came shortly after she returned from a lengthy spell on the shelf due to injury. However, she would once again step away from the company after learning she was pregnant. Her husband, fellow AEW star Kip Sabian, revealed in a 2023 interview that the pregnancy came at a time in his own life when he was frustrated with the lack of time he was getting on TV, but he stated that AEW President Tony Khan was willing to do anything to make Ford's pregnancy more comfortable.

Tragically, Ford and Sabian lost their baby ten weeks into the pregnancy; both individuals detailed everything in a short YouTube video a few weeks after they found out the news. Ford has been away from wrestling ever since, while Sabian would eventually return to the company on a full-time basis during the summer of 2024.

