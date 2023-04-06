Kip Sabian Reveals News Of Tragic Pregnancy Shared With Penelope Ford

"By the time that we drop this episode [news about Penelope Ford's miscarriage] will already be out," Kip Sabian began on the latest "AEW Unrestricted." Sabian, referring to Penelope by her real name, Olivia, said that when she first got pregnant, it came at a time when Sabian felt frustrated with his lack of TV exposure.

"I was in a pretty bad place at that point ... and then me and Olivia got pregnant," Sabian said. "It was like a light in this situation but we were very nervous about it. I will go into details about this situation but we finally go in to talk to Tony [Khan] and the only one that knows was Doc [Sampson]." According to Sabian, Khan was as excited for their news as he is on camera welcoming a new talent. "He had pages in his hand. He threw the papers and just came over and was so excited and he was like 'whatever you need, however long you need, we will support you,'" Sabian gushed. "And we were like 'weight, lifted.' Unfortunately for us, about ten weeks or so, we lost the baby."

According to Sabian, the miscarriage occurred on the way to an AEW TV taping, and he called AEW referee Bryce Remsburg to tell him they wouldn't be making the show. "The hardest part of it was not the fact that I'm sitting here going 'man I was ready to be a dad,'" Sabian recounted, noting that he'd prepared to be a father for three months. "[The worry] was 'I am so worried for Olivia right now,' because it wasn't just the fact that we lost the baby ... I had no idea how common it was. You hear about it but I had no idea that one in four pregnancies end in a miscarriage."