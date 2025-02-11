Mark Henry Explains Why Recent WWE Releases Don't Surprise Him

This past weekend, 11 main roster stars were released by WWE. Many names that were let go didn't come as a surprise due to their lack of screen time as of late, with recent reports suggesting that the reason behind the releases is to call up several "WWE NXT" talent to the main roster. Despite believing that one wrestler in particular should have been given more of an opportunity to showcase her skillset, WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry shared on "Busted Open Radio" why he wasn't shocked with the list of names that parted ways with the company.

"Not really because nobody was really being used at a real high level. There were other people that I thought would've been on the list actually, but I'm not going to do that. But if there's anybody that I thought maybe didn't get the full scope of showing what they can do, it's Sonya Deville, but that gimmick just didn't work man. Shayna Baszler is better off by herself and I just didn't feel like Zoey ever fit in that, like why was she in it? And so whenever they came to the ring, I just wasn't interested ... for lack of a better wrestling term, who did they ever beat? They haven't been used to enhance anything."

Henry also felt that the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering would have been better suited to continue appearing with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, admitting that both Akam and Rezar are talented in the ring, but their act failed to work on-screen. Other names that were released this past weekend include; Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Giovanni Vinci and Elektra Lopez.

