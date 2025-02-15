Bishop Dyer, FKA WWE's Baron Corbin, Reflects On 'Backwards' Wrestling Career

Following his departure from WWE, Bishop Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin) has now entered foreign territory, that being the free agency market. Unlike many of his former colleagues, the roots of Corbin's professional wrestling career were solely planted in WWE soil, meaning his experience on the independent scene or elsewhere was previously nonexistent. During a recent interview on "Busted Open Radio," Dyer reflected on his unique path, while also looking ahead to the potential opportunities that await in free agency.

"I think my career has been kind of backwards in a sense. I came straight in and I've only ever been with WWE," Dyer said. "I'd hear stories sitting in the locker room of guys who went to Japan and did it, from AJ [Styles] to Finn [Balor], [Luke] Gallows, [Karl] Anderson and Shinsuke [Nakamura] and so many other guys would talk about how amazing it is. I love working over there. I love the culture over there. I love their love to fight and hit each other in the ring at a different pace than we do here. I think adapting a style to that would be amazing."

In looking at the landscape outside of WWE, Dyer has expressed interest in working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, with NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd as a prospective opponent. From the AEW realm, he has his eyes on former International Champion Will Ospreay, also known as "The Aerial Assassin." Of course, Dyer is also scouting out the independent scene, where he's already appeared under the banner of GCW.

"My career, I'm basically doing what a lot of guys did prior to WWE now, and I think that's cool. It's fun," Dyer said. "Now I can bring some knowledge to the table and maybe help somebody out on a show."

