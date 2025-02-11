El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. Signs With AAA After Reported WWE Interest

While the pro wrestling free agency market hasn't been as wild in early 2025 as it was one year ago, there's still plenty of names available, including former AEW stars Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks following their releases this week. Prior to that, the biggest name available had arguably been El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., the third generation luchador and former GHC World Heavyweight Champion in Pro Wrestling NOAH, who departed the Japanese promotion just one month ago.

As of earlier this morning, Wagner is off the market. At a press conference, Wagner officially signed a contract to join Lucha Libre AAA. Planeta Wrestling later confirmed Wagner and AAA reached an agreement on a one-year deal, which will make Wagner a free agent once again next February. The deal allows Wagner to work US indies, provided they didn't conflict with AAA dates.

At the presser, Wagner indicated that he had received another offer, ultimately turning it down because it may have required him to give up his mask. Though Wagner didn't name the promotion, the belief is he was referring to WWE, who some believed had been interested in the luchador. Wagner himself had played into the rumors, teasing he would be in the WWE Royal Rumble, before appearing as a surprise at AAA's Tijuana event.

Wagner is no stranger to AAA, having previously worked there alongside his father in 2017, 2018, and 2019, before he joined NOAH that same year. His most memorable moment occurred at TripleMania XXV in 2017, when he stared down Psycho Clown after Psycho unmasked his father. The two would later feud in NOAH when Psycho toured the promotion in 2023, and many have already speculated on a potential mask match between the two in AAA.