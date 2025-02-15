WWE HOFer Scott Steiner Looks Back On Goldberg Feud

When it came to WCW, there wasn't a star more popular than Goldberg in his prime, and naturally it would be a no-brainer that he'd end up clashing with a man who rivaled him in size, Scott Steiner. "Big Poppa Pump," himself, appeared on the "Going Ringside" podcast recently, where he recalled his 2000 feud with Goldberg during the final days of WCW.

"Well, Bill had that undefeated streak, he was a powerhouse, it just made sense for us to go at it; so, basically just beat the s**t out of each other. It was a good match," Steiner recalled. The veteran was then asked if Goldberg was still a bit green during their clash, to which he explained that wrestlers are meant to learn throughout their career and that Goldberg was, in fact, getting better. "Plus, he had that big following, so that's all that matters. (...) Oh, yeah, he was money. So, people loved him, and I tried to make them hate me so it was the perfect combination."

During an appearance on a podcast last year, Steiner also opened up about the feud with Goldberg, and praised the former WWE Universal Champion for his prior career in Football before stepping into the world of pro wrestling, claiming that he has a lot of respect for athletes who get into the industry after playing actual sports. When it came to their match, Steiner revealed that he had to wear the mask he wore during their match after Goldberg broke his orbital bone, but passed it off as bad timing from both of them.

