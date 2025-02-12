Tony D'Angelo Retains WWE NXT NA Title With Help From The Family

WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo will reign for the foreseeable future following a Steel Cage Match, but there was a fracture in The Family.

D'Angelo defeated Ridge Holland in the main event of Tuesday's "WWE NXT," thanks to the help of a crowbar, introduced to the match by Izzi Dame. While Dame was able to help D'Angelo win the title, following the steel cage match, Dame struck D'Angelo with the North American Title, leaving D'Angelo vulnerable to an attack from Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen, with Dame seemingly joining the trio's villainous group and ending her temporary alliance with The Family.

D'Angelo has been North American Champion since October, when he defeated Oba Femi for the title in St. Louis, MO. He's also a former NXT Heritage Cup holder, as well as a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Family member Channing "Stack" Lorenzo.