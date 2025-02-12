Booker T Details Obstacles Former WWE Stars Malakai Black & Miro Faced In AEW

Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, is now a free agent. The former AEW World Trios Champion's contract expired earlier this year, with rumors suggesting he's already heading back to WWE. On "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T said that he thinks the two men never should've left WWE In the first place.

"When he went to AEW...Look at it from this perspective...Malakai Black, in WWE everything was done for him," Booker explained. "He didn't have to write stories. He didn't have to create the factions. But then you go to AEW and it's like going to these independent shows...You go 'What do you want me to do?' and [the promoter] goes 'What do you want to do?'"

Booker believes that some WWE stars thrive in a structured environment like WWE, as executing an idea is not always as easy as playing a role. Black wasn't the only former WWE star that Booker thought struggled with AEW's creative process, as he believes former WWE United States Champion Miro also suffered under Tony Khan's lack of direction.

"I think going over there and not having that structure hurt, that a guy like Malakai Black. Going over there and not having that structure [led to] a guy like Miro writing his own promos," Booker continued. Booker believes leaving WWE's system only hurt the likes of Miro and Black. "That's not a conducive way to go out and create a promotion and run a promotion. Can you imagine Hollywood actors showing up with their own scripts?"