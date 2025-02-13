Ex-AEW Star Ricky Starks Pulled From Indie Event Same Day As WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks made his debut in WWE on Tuesday, shocking the crowd at "WWE NXT" by appearing and making it clear that he wouldn't be a free agent for long. Before his WWE appearance, Starks had been active on the independent scene, with many bookings set for the future.

According to X (formerly Twitter), Starks will be unable to compete in his scheduled match against AEW's Aaron Solo at Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling on February 15 will no longer be happening. Solo will have a new opponent to be named at a later date. The date of the match is curious because it is the same night as WWE NXT Vengeance Day in Washington DC. Starks is not currently booked for the event, but his debut on "NXT" leaves room for him to surprise fans there, just as he did on Tuesday.

🚨Important announcement🚨 Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House. However, you can still expect the same incredible evening of Georgia's premier star studded, action packed, family... pic.twitter.com/LyQXDQ2gkh — Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling (@Turnbuckle_CW) February 12, 2025

Starks is still the Defy Wrestling World Champion, winning the title just days ago from former WWE NXT talent KENTA. Defy Wrestling has yet to make a statement about Starks since his debut on "NXT."

Starks's contract with AEW expired earlier this month, with Starks being removed from the AEW roster page just days before his "NXT" debut. Starks had cut a number of frustrated promos, including one in GCW, which saw him barred from GCW events by AEW President Tony Khan. Starks's release comes just as fellow former AEW Talent Malakai Black and Miro's contracts also expired. Black is expected in WWE, though there is nothing official.