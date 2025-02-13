AEW's Dustin Rhodes Addresses Remaining Story With Brother, WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

The Rhodes Brothers' bloody AEW Double or Nothing clash in 2019 has been widely praised, with many pointing to all the call backs the match had, and wrestling fans have been calling for another clash between the two even with both men in two different wrestling promotions. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," AEW's Dustin Rhodes looked back at the history between him and his brother, WWE's Cody Rhodes, and whether they'll ever clash again.

"A lot of people have asked me that; not necessarily, man," Rhodes said when asked whether he'd want to continue "the story" with his brother. "I've done so much stuff with Cody already, and we had our really good match together and I can't or would not try to duplicate that." Rhodes then noted how his brother has moved on and transcended past him in the business right now and admitted that an angle between them would only bring the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion down.

"Cody's rise to fame here has been exponential, man, and has been unbelievable to watch," Rhodes added. "I'm sure dad is very proud of him and proud of both of us, but it feels like I'm the one left out because I haven't got the world title and I still want it." The veteran then opined that he still believes there's an opportunity for him to capture a world title before he retires. "I can work as a working champion as long as you want and do just as good a job as anybody else in this business."

