Eric Bischoff Expects The Rock Will Throw A 'Monkey Wrench' In WWE WrestleMania Mix

With WrestleMania around the corner, there's been a lot of buzz about the potential main events for the two-night PLE, especially when it comes to the status of The Rock. At this time, it seems like there's little hope for "The People's Champion" to make an appearance, let alone compete, but Eric Bischoff still believes.

"I still think The Rock's showing up, I do," Bischoff opined during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. "I don't know how it's gonna fit, I don't know where he's gonna go, I don't have any idea what the story might be, but I will be surprised if Rock isn't somehow heavily involved."

Bischoff said he has no real reason for his prediction other than his gut instinct, which he trusts over his own reasoning.

"My instinct says Rock's coming back, so we'll see," Bischoff noted. "Do I think that there'll be an official match with a bell? ... He's gonna throw a monkey wrench into something, I just don't know what it is."

"WWE has done such a good job of mixing up the very top of the roster so that it's very hard to predict and anticipate," Bischoff added, using Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble instead of John Cena as an example. "One of the things that always worked for me was believing that if your creative is successful at getting people to speculate — if you can get people to ask questions? You own them."

