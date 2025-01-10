Dave Meltzer Speculates As To Whether Or Not The Rock Will Work WWE WrestleMania 41

The big question of what The Rock will be doing at WrestleMania 41 over Easter Weekend got something of an answer during the January 6 "WWE Raw," when "The Final Boss" decided to stop being "The Final Boss" for the night as WWE debuted on Netflix. Rock praised the fans for setting a new indoor gate record, congratulated Cody Rhodes for carrying the company, and acknowledged Roman Reigns as "The Tribal Chief," leading many to wonder what he will be doing on the grandest stage of them all.

Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter explained that people within WWE believe that the plan of having Rock taking on Cody Rhodes has officially been scrapped. The match was originally teased the night after WrestleMania 40, but even though it was the original main event of one of the nights for WrestleMania 41, that is no longer the case. The current plan for Rhodes is to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena, but Meltzer has made it very clear that those plans could change depending on what Rock wants.

Since he's not facing Rhodes, the idea of facing Reigns is still on the table, but considering that Rock is not expected to compete at WrestleMania 41, that doesn't look like it will be the place where the match happens. Meltzer mentioned that the money places like Saudi Arabia pay fighters in boxing and UFC could bleed into the decision of where Rock vs. Reigns takes place, but regardless of location, the match is still expected to take place at some point in the future, especially considering that Rock told fans on the January 7 "WWE NXT" that he thinks 20 steps ahead of everyone.