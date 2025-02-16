WWE's Bayley Looks Back On First PPV Main Event

In 2015, Bayley and Sasha Banks made history when they became the first women to main event a WWE pay-per-view. The two women fought in a 30-minute Iron Woman match in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Respect, and it's a moment that Bayley still thinks about to this day, as during a recent appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, she recalled how she found out she would be in the main event, and how both her and Banks felt about it.

"We had no idea what we were there for," Bayley said. "We were literally sitting there and he said he wanted to talk to us. So [Banks] was already up on the road Raw and SmackDown at that point, so it's just weird that he wanted her there after we were done." Bayley explained that she felt like the women of WWE were no longer going to be overlooked anymore when her and Banks found out they were going to main event the show, and would both go on to main event many more shows in the future.

Bayley would then go on to give both Banks, and Triple H their flowers as she feels like Banks is every wrestler's dream when it comes to an opponent, while The Game made the moment feel extra special. "Wrestling her is like, I feel like every woman's wrestler's dream because she's just on a different level, has always been. But to be able to do that with her, make history, and just Hunter making it like special, like he made us feel special, putting it on that show...calling us early to get there that day and just making us feel like it was important and making us feel like we deserved it."

