Backstage Update On Potential Location Announcement For WWE WrestleMania 42

Last January, it was reported that New Orleans, Louisiana was the frontrunner to host WrestleMania next year, with Indianapolis, Indiana being a possible location for the show in 2027. However, a new update has been provided on the destination for WrestleMania in 2026.

Fightful Select is reporting that New Orleans is the expected host for WrestleMania 42. WrestleVotes took to X (formally known as Twitter) on Thursday afternoon to reveal that WWE is planning to officially announce the location for WrestleMania 42 ahead of this years event. Fightful mentioned that those they have spoken with claimed that New Orleans being the host city for the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" in 2026 has been in the works for years. That said, with the location for WrestleMania 41 being up in the air last year, many within WWE believed that any arrangements to have New Orleans host the event in 2026 would not come to fruition. Some WWE partners had also been informed that New Orleans was the proposal for WrestleMania 42, assuming that no other changes would occur.

Fightful also provided an update on Saudi Arabia or the United Kingdom hosting WrestleMania in the near future, explaining that those who they spoke with in the company have no expectations of that happening before 2028.

The "Showcase of the Immortals" has taken place in New Orleans on two other occasions. WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018 were both held from the Superdome, meaning WrestleMania 42 could mark the third time in just 12 years that New Orleans hosts the event.