Former Duke Hudson's Second Wrestling With Identity Video Debates His WWE NXT Booking

Brendan Vink, fka Duke Hudson in WWE, was released from the promotion recently and began posting a series of interviews with himself. The second episode of Hudson's self-introspection was released today, which sees the positive and negative sides of Hudson's persona dealing with his booking in NXT.

"We were the heart and soul of that show for two year and look at everything we accomplished. We got tag team gold. We got action figures. They put us in the video game," Hudson's lighter side said on the latest episode of "Wrestling With Identity." The darker side of Hudson didn't see it that way, calling the accolades "the bare minimum" of what they could've accomplished.

"We deserve so much more...We can walk the walk and we can talk the talk but you forget what we're capable of," Hudson's darker side said. "Imagine if we turned on [Chase U] like originally planned, maybe we'd be in a different situation...Look at what turning did for the others. Look at the undeserving scumbags that benefitted from the University's hard work. [Charlie] Dempsey. Jacy [Jayne]. Ridge [Holland], Ridge for crying out loud!"

The darker persona demanded that his lighter side "start digging" with him in the hopes of trash-talking the various people who he feels let the two sides of Hudson down. Hudson was not the only wrestler who was released recently, as Elektra Lopez, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Paul Ellering, and many more were released in the days following.