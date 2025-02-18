Bully Ray Assesses Reason WWE May Have John Cena Break World Title Record

John Cena's in-ring appearances these days are increasingly special occasions, and with each return, the question of a history-making 17th world championship looms larger. Many speculate that Cena, during his twilight run in WWE, is strategically positioned to surpass Ric Flair's record and stand alone as the most decorated world champion in wrestling history.

Wrestling legend and analyst Bully Ray recently weighed in on this potential scenario during a co-hosting gig on "Busted Open Radio." He suggested a key factor might be WWE's desire to elevate their own creations above those from old rival promotions, such as WCW.

"I can see the WWE salivating over being able to say that their homegrown guy, who they created in a test tube in OVW, who became one of the biggest pro wrestlers and on many people's Mount Rushmore is now in the number one spot of the most decorated World Heavyweight Champion of all time. WWE can take full credit for this. ... the WWE will always want their creations to outshine anybody else's creations."

Expanding on this, Ray considered the optimal timing for WWE to potentially bestow this record-breaking title upon Cena.

"His last night in the wrestling business. 'This is it, I'm done, my career is over, and this is the last chance I'm ever going to get to wrestle in front of people, and my last chance to ever win a championship.' You want to build something? The last night ever, John Cena's last chance. Word it however you want, and on that night, he wins the championship."

Cena has declared his entry into the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. Whether this Elimination Chamber participation is a step towards Cena's potential record-breaking 17th title reign, or merely another chapter in his legendary career, remains a captivating storyline to follow.

