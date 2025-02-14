Penta Explains 'Mixed Feelings' About WWE Raw Debut Match With Chad Gable

Lucha libre legend Penta, the enigmatic luchador known for his electrifying offense and captivating presence, recently stepped into a WWE ring for the first time on "Raw." In a highly anticipated debut, Penta faced off against seasoned veteran Chad Gable, ultimately securing a victory and making an immediate impact on the WWE landscape. The match marked a significant milestone for Penta, years into a celebrated career across various wrestling promotions.

Looking back on this momentous occasion, Penta revealed a complex web of emotions during an interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." He shared his reflections on the match, delving into the personal significance of finally competing on WWE's flagship show and the whirlwind of feelings that accompanied the experience.

"Man, it's like I have mixed feelings and emotions. Because I win the match, my first match in WWE, my family was in the first row, and my little daughter crying. It's like wow, it's too much emotion at the same time for me. But when I go back to the locker room, everyone clapped for me. I speak with Rey Mysterio and Triple H, and for one moment I am thinking, I wanted this 20 years ago."

Penta's debut on "Raw," though delayed, was a powerful moment of culmination for the luchador. While the "mixed feelings" acknowledge the long journey and perhaps a tinge of what could have been, they are ultimately overshadowed by his undeniable rags to riches achievement – transitioning from growing up in poverty in Mexico to reaching his ultimate goal of wrestling for WWE.

