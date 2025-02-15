Naomi Pins US Champ On WWE SmackDown, Joins Tag Partner In Women's Elimination Chamber

Naomi scored a win over the Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green to qualify for the Elimination Chamber during "WWE SmackDown." Following the qualification of Naomi's Women's Tag Team Championship partner, Bianca Belair, as well as Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bayley, Friday saw a Champion vs. Champion clash between the "Glow-bal Superstar" and the "Hot Mess" for the fifth and penultimate slot; those fighting in the Chamber match will secure a shot at the title Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair doesn't pursue.

The bout itself started with Naomi at the advantage, making two attempted roll-ups and sending Green reeling into the arms of Piper Niven on the outside. Green fought back through yet another roll-up attempt before connecting with swinging hands, driving her head into the mat before connecting with an enzuigiri. She sat Naomi on the top rope, open-palm slapping her across the face; Naomi fought out and landed a cross-body from the ropes to Green, following up with a roundhouse kick and running leg drop.

They then exchanged head kicks, before Naomi attempted a split-legged moonsault to wrap things up – Green avoided it, landing her own leg drop for a pin attempt, which Naomi reversed into a pin for her own near-fall. Green got the better of the following exchange and sought to land the Unprettier, but Naomi had it scouted, landing a facebuster followed by the split-legged moonsault for the pinfall victory.

The sixth and final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match will be determined on Monday's "WWE Raw" between Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.