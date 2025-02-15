Matt Hardy Names Spot He Can't Wait To Do Under WWE-TNA Partnership

With the working relationship between WWE and TNA now in full swing, members of both companies are excited to explore the possibilities of what could be achieved by working together. TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has decades of experience working in WWE, but since his most recent departure in 2020, a number of stars have risen to the top of the WWE mountain. One of those stars is the 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, and during a special live edition of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy was asked if he prefers to Yeet or Delete, which prompted him to express his excitement about potentially working with Uso in the future.

"YEET! DELETE! I just put them together. I can't wait to do that with Jey Uso in the next few months. I mean guys, it's pretty open knowledge that WWE and TNA, they have a partnership right now and there's going to be some crossing over going back and forth and it's pretty exciting times."

Hardy and Uso have crossed paths previously in tag team action. The only televised meeting between The Hardy Boyz and The Usos took place on the April 9, 2019 edition of "WWE SmackDown" where Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated The Usos to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the final set of titles they would hold in WWE before Matt's exit in 2020. The Hardy Boyz would defend the titles against The Usos a few weeks later at a WWE house show, but their reign would end after just 21 days when they were forced to vacate the titles as Jeff suffered a serious knee injury that required surgery.

