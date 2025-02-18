JBL Makes His Feelings On WWE's Montreal Screwjob Perfectly Clear

The debate remains alive and well regarding whether the controversial Montreal Screwjob, which saw former CEO Vince McMahon cheat Bret Hart out of retaining his WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels in 1997, was a best-kept secret or, in wrestling terms, a work. As someone who witnessed the entirety of the event, including the violent confrontations backstage after the match, JBL hopes his answer on "Something To Wrestle" will finally put to rest those who believe this event was a work.

"You're a dumba**," the Hall of Famer said. "The architect of the Screwjob is my partner Gerald Brisco. I can tell you 100 percent exactly what happened, what happened with the fallout, what happened with Bret punching Vince. I can tell you what happened the next day...It's a lot of fun to say this was a work, why it's a work, and you put all the pieces together, and it makes sense. I get that...I have no problem with people doing it. But I can tell you 100 percent that it was not a work."

Immediately following that explosive moment, Hart joined WCW until October 2000. Thirteen years after what seemed like an irreparable bridge to rebuild, Hart surprised fans with his return to WWE, making sporadic appearances since then. As for Michaels and McMahon, the fans' hatred increased their popularity. For Michaels, it was the third time he won the WWE Championship before losing it 140 days later to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14 on March 29, 1998. The blood feud officially ended after Michaels and Hart aired their grievances, shook hands, and put the past behind them during the January 4, 2010 episode of "WWE Raw."

