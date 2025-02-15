Lance Archer Explains How He Came To Work With Don Callis In AEW

The Don Callis Family has been in existence for almost two years and has brought in several championships to the faction. With an eye for talent, Callis helped form the team Murder Machines within his group, comprised of Brian Cage and Lance Archer whom fans feel will be future tag team championship holders. Archer joined "Busted Open" and spoke about his addition to the Don Callis Family and how it has been beneficial for his career.

"This is actually giving us a lot more TV time than we've ever seen really in a long, long time with AEW. The Don Callis idea and how it came together and how it started and when it started was very quick. Don approached me at the Arthur Ashe show ("AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam") and said this is something he wanted to do and within the week or so you saw the vignette where he approached me where yet again I was destroying people outside, throwing them into trucks and stuff like that," Archer would say.

Archer, who was an on-screen client of Jake "The Snake" Roberts for several years, was dealt to The Don Callis Family on "Dynamite: Title Tuesday" last October in a talent exchange. Cage joined the faction the following week and was immediately placed in a team with Archer. "The Archer of Infamy" is cautious of losing the seriousness of the Murder Machines from the fun aspect of new music and team branding, noting that they have to be patient for when they have to step in the ring.

"When that time comes, we just gotta go out there and kick ass and now it kinda seems like we have a direction with The Hurt Syndicate and that's what we're gonna do, we're gonna kick their ass," Archer remarked.

