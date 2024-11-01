AEW's Lance Archer Opens Up About Needing 'Change'

AEW's "Murderhawk Monster," Lance Archer, has undergone somewhat of an appearance change after joining The Don Callis Family, now teaming up with Brian Cage. While his persona and in-ring style are still largely the same, Archer has ditched his braids and has been wearing his hair loose again, and on his "Hawk's Nest" podcast, he explained why the change was necessary.

"It was one of those things where I wanted to — I wanted to change, man," Archer said. "Joining The Don Callis family? Things have gotta change." The veteran noted how often people seem to be afraid of change, and how he ends up living "rent-free" in the minds of some people. "The insults that flew were fun to endure to a degree."

Archer further expanded on the backlash he received, noting that he also got flak from some of his friends, and that it was an interesting discussion to have with them. Archer also noted that he got a lot of reactions when he quoted Mike Tyson's post about people on social media being too comfortable with disrespecting other. "It's so funny how tough internet people are!" he pointed out. "It is what it is, it's the life of the internet age that we live in; they're nameless, they're faceless, they're very brave when they're on social media." It remains to be seen if Archer and Cage will capture gold anytime soon, especially since bigger men have notoriously been sidelined in AEW, but with Callis at their side, they could finally reach notable heights in the promotion.

