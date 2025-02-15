Tommy Dreamer Is Hoping For A Gimmick Match In WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Both the 2025 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners have announced their world championship match choices for WrestleMania 41. "Main Event" Jey Uso will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. TNA Wrestling creative member Tommy Dreamer spoke on "Busted Open After Dark" about what he sees for the WrestleMania 41 main event.

"I believe, and please correct me if I'm wrong, that when you win the Royal Rumble, you main event WrestleMania. It adds prestige to the title, I can totally see, visualize in my head and seeing it, thousands of people doing the 'yeet' (gesture), confetti dropping, everybody happy, it's a beautiful moment... CM Punk says, 'Hey, with Jey passively calling his shot now, Cody [Rhodes] I'm coming for you," Dreamer would say.

Dreamer predicts that Punk will be winning the upcoming Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PLE in Toronto where the winner will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and wonders if that match will be the main event. Dreamer also acknowledged that since it is John Cena's final WrestleMania before retirement, his placement at the event is undetermined. For the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania, Dreamer sees a concept match being booked.

"Do they dare make this a Hell in a Cell (match) to main event WrestleMania. I want this match to be a gimmick match because I've already seen it. I don't need a stipulation because it's 'hey, I win the world title,'" Dreamer remarked, also hoping a term goes in place of Uso not being able to challenge Gunther again if he loses. "You have to stack the odds against Jey so, so much to get the people to- again, 'We love him, we want to see him win, we want this match to be unpredictable.' Do you put Gunther in a Hell in a Cell?"

