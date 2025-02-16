Eddy Thorpe Scores Upset Win Over Trick Williams In PLE Debut At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Eddy Thorpe upset Trick Williams in a Strap Match at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day. The pair of former NXT Championship contenders met in the ring for their stipulation bout after Thorpe indirectly cost Williams his title at New Year's Evil, both a part of the triple threat won by Oba Femi, and having since continued their animosity in the weeks since. Thorpe and Williams had wrestled to a double-pin draw with the title on the line in December.

Thorpe got the bout started quickly, launching at his opponent from the off. But by the time the bell had rung to start things off officially Williams was back on top. That wouldn't last long, pulled from the top rope by Thorpe using the strap; Thorpe then made us of the strap to hit Williams and tie him around the ring post, sending him crashing into it before bringing him back into the ring.

Thorpe hit the elbow drop to Williams for a near-fall, with the latter fighting back into things to apply a cross-face with the strap, connecting with a pair of flapjacks and the Trick Shot – Thorpe rolled out of the ring to avoid the pin. Back in the ring again, they exchanged kicks before Thorpe hit a low-blow with the strap, following it up with a jumping knee strike for the pinfall victory.