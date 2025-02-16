Jon Moxley Chokes Out Cope, Wins Brisbane Brawl For Death Riders On AEW Grand Slam

World Champion Jon Moxley choked out his Revolution challenger, Cope, to win a Brisbane Brawl at "AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Cope was teaming with Jay White against the team of Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli – though they were also flanked by fellow Death Riders Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta – with the pair having spent the past few months pursuing the World Championship contained in a briefcase. White challenged Moxley for the title in a four-way also involving "Hangman" Adam Page and Orange Cassidy in December, losing that bout ahead of the surprise return of Cope to confront Moxley. Cope will challenge Moxley for the AEW World title himself at Revolution in March, but he fell victim to the numbers disadvantage in the tag match on Saturday.

In a bout that saw barbed wire chairs, tables, trashcans, and all manner of weaponry used, both Yuta and Shafir would get involved to ultimately strangle the hope out of their opponents. Moxley had been beaten by Cope with a barbed wire chair and he sought to finish things with a conchairto, only to receive a Gotch-style neutralizer from Castagnoli; he kicked out of the attempted pinfall, but the move left him open for Moxley to lock in the bulldog choke in the middle of the ring. Cope had nowhere to go as Moxley cranked on his neck, while White was prevented from getting back into the ring by Yuta, and the referee called for the stoppage to finish things. Moxley went back to wrench on Cope's neck after the bell had rung, with the crowd chanting "Bullsh**" before he left the ring.