Nic Nemeth Recalls Injury From Being Punched By WWE Celeb Guest Hugh Jackman

Using an outside guest star in a physical role in pro wrestling comes with a higher risk than normal due to the guest being untrained and unfamiliar with combat in wrestling. TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth reminisced on "Busted Open" about an injury sustained in WWE as "Dolph Ziggler" from an on-screen altercation with actor Hugh Jackman where "Wolverine" threw a big right hand at Nemeth's face on "WWE Raw" in 2011.

"Hugh Jackman was like, 'What can we do? Can I be a part of this?' I'm like, 'Okay. We have an idea. Zack Ryder, I'm gonna put him down. But, when the time is right, I got the ref distracted, you come up, you punch me in the face.' I go, 'Hey listen, this is not a movie, we don't get six cuts, we don't get a director's take and switch the lighting around and everything, you get one shot and if you half-ass it or you miss me or you barely punch me you're gonna ruin our f'n business. Are you okay with this?' and he's like, 'I got it. I got it. I'm in.' Nemeth recalled.

For the spot which took place during a match against Ryder, Nemeth draped himself over the top rope which gave Jackman an opening to go up onto the ring apron and delivering a punch to the jaw; Ryder hit his Rough Ryder finish right after to win the match before getting a photo op with Jackman. Albeit being performed to his delight, Nemeth felt he sustained a hairline fracture in his jaw from the punch, posting his thought on social media which got him in quite some trouble with WWE.

"They go, 'Did you say that Hugh Jackman broke your jaw? Cause TMZ is here and our lawyer's on the other line," Nemeth remembered. "The office goes, 'Take it down now or you're fired,' and I go, 'What?' and then, "You have created this insane amount of people who've been calling,"... I really think (TMZ) made it up and one of these days I'll find out exactly."

