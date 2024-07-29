Photo: Matt Cardona Recalls WWE Moment With Hugh Jackman Using Classic Meme

Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine are the talk of the town thanks to their eponymous movie, which hit theaters last weekend. Now, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and current GCW General Manager Matt Cardona is getting in on the fun on social media.

"I miss you too [Hugh Jackman]," Cardona wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In the captioned photo, Jackman is dressed in his new Wolverine suit and recreating a scene from the original "X-Men" animated series, (which has since become a meme) to promote the new film. Cardona inserted a picture of himself and Jackman in place of the "#1 Movie In The World" text that originally occupied the picture's frame.

Jackman famously guest-starred on "WWE Raw" in 2011 to promote the film "Real Steel," helping Cardona, then known as Zack Ryder defeat Nic Nemeth, then known as Dolph Ziggler. Jackman knocked Nemeth out with a punch to help Cardona get the win. Despite the predetermined nature of wrestling, especially involving celebrities, the adrenaline got the better of Jackman, who ended up punching Nemeth so hard that he actually fractured Nemeth's jaw. The 2011 appearance wasn't Jackman's only WWE appearance, as he returned to "Raw" in 2014, this time on Nemeth's side in a segment that involved WWE's then-in-house impressionist Damien Sandow imitating Magneto from the "X-Men" films.

Cardona is currently serving as the General Manager of Game Changer Wrestling as he recovers from a pectoral injury, which he suffered around the time he wrestled his mentor Adam Copeland on an episode of "AEW Collision."