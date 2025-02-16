Eric Bischoff Says These Recently Released WWE Stars Will Be Fine

Releases and contract expiries are always unfortunate to see in the pro wrestling business as it was seen recently with WWE parting ways with several talent. Although WWE is the premier promotion, a departure from them has been beneficial to several in the past and will continue to be. Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff gave words of encouragement on "83 Weeks" to a few of the recently released wrestlers.

"Got to reinvent yourself, man. In the case of The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), they're two smart guys; they're fine, they'll have a plan. But I think in particularly, cause they've been around for a while- this was probably not even a surprise to them, they probably saw it coming along time ago, and I'm sure that there's a plan waiting for them of sorts," Bischoff would say.

Gallows and Anderson, who are both in their forties, do not have to worry as much as the younger stars who were released Bischoff feels. The WWE Hall of Famer had tough love to give, saying that if released wrestlers in their twenties have not been thinking beyond professional wrestling, their life may have lost direction. Despite having a successful resume today, when younger, Bischoff lost employment several times and understands the feeling of being released from a job.

"It's gonna be tough but I've been through it, if anybody knows I do. You just gotta look at it as an opportunity because it is if you want it to be and you let it be and figure out your next move; the indie scene is hot," Bischoff stated. "Go out on the indie scene for a while, try to reinvent your character or maybe get good at a part of your game like promo skills for example, go take some improv classes."

