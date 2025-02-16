Samantha Irvin Addresses Potential WWE Return, Future With Wrestling

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has yet to reappear in the pro wrestling industry since her WWE departure in October. Irvin felt she was being underutilized in WWE but also wanted to pursue other personal ventures. Now being out of the company and looking back in, Irvin joined "Busted Open" and spoke about her departure and revealed what she would want in a potential WWE return.

"I don't really say much about it but I just wanted to have an opportunity to challenge if maybe it wasn't just the ring announcing people loved. I just wanted an opportunity to challenge that notion. Give me a chance to see if it's just Samantha," Irvin would say. "Let me be in a backstage (role), let me speak. I never spoke, not one time, except when I said, 'Thank you, Lilian [Garcia],' when she hugged me, but I've never said a free word."

Irvin clarified her past comments that she did not like announcing, pointing out that the job takes a lot of memorizations and that she would not always be able to keep her emotions in check in order to announce. Irvin also said that she would love to be a wrestling writer but does not see a return to ring announcing as she feels she accomplished everything she could in that role. Irvin addressed if she sees any sort of return at all for her in wrestling.

"I'm not done with wrestling at all and I now have realized that I will need to have an opportunity where I can make something, I have to be able to make something,' Irvin commented. "If there is some work that needs to be done, if there's something that I think needs to be improved and if there's a way that I can contribute, I'mma finagle my way back in there when the time is right, wherever that will be."

