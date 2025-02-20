Kevin Nash Calls This Late, Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Unique Human Being'

Kevin Nash has spoken about his friendship with the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage, calling the late star a unique human and one he enjoyed spending time with.

On his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash was asked by a fan about his feud with Savage in WCW in 1999, and what it was like working with the late star. The WWE Hall of Famer had nothing but praise for Savage, describing him as one of the favorite people he has ever met in his lifetime while stating that Savage's on-screen character was similar to how he was in real-life.

"I loved working with Mach. We did a crazy skit where I came down and I carried a bag to the ring, I set it up on this chair, and there was a woman, contortionist, in this bag, and she unzipped it and came out and did a gimmick with Mach, that was pretty cool," said Nash. "I absolutely loved ... Randy was one of my favorite human beings that I've ever met in my life. My brother got a chance to hang with him too, and it was just like, it's just ... anybody that met him because you think that's his persona on television ... it's just, no, man. It's just dialed up but it's still Randy. Randy's always Randy. Such a unique human being."

Nash and Savage's feud in WCW in 1999, resulted in them facing each other for the WCW world title, which was, at that time, around the waist of the former. But, Nash lost the title to Savage after the latter pinned him in a tag team match that also involved Sid Vicious and Sting at Bash at the Beach in 1999.

Nash also stated that Savage, without a doubt, would be on his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling.

