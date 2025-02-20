The Undertaker Recalls Getting Advice From 'Wild Card' WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper

WWE legend The Undertaker has remembered an encounter with the late Roddy Piper in his early years in WWE, where Piper advised The Undertaker to pressure then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to give him a better deal.

"The Phenom" recently narrated an anecdote on his "Six Feet Under" podcast about how he and Piper were stuck in the elevator of a hotel in San Antonio, Texas. With The Undertaker gimmick gaining popularity at the time, Piper counseled him to hold McMahon to ransom.

"Piper was a wild card. I remember I was just getting hot, like The Undertaker thing was really starting to take off," he began. "And he was letting me know, he's like, 'You need to make your play right now. You're the hottest thing in the company right now. You need to hold Vince up for money.' And I'm thinking to myself, 'Dude, I'm still in debt from getting into this business. I'm just happy I've got a paycheck coming in at this point.'"

Piper was persistent and told "The Deadman" that he could demand anything from Vince McMahon due to how popular he was at that time. The Hall of Famer, added, though that the late star's passionate advice could have been influenced by a substance that he had consumed.

"And he goes, 'No, I'm telling you right now — you can get anything you want. You're the hottest thing in the company.' Oh, I forgot to leave one important part out that there was probably some white substance involved in his thinking, and we're stuck on an elevator," recalled The Undertaker.

He remembered feeling like he didn't have "all the power" that Piper had claimed he had, and was focused on paying off his bills and keeping his paychecks coming. Later in the interview, The Undertaker praised Piper's work as a heel and agreed that he was an underrated star.

