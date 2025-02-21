The Undertaker Details Depth Of WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray's Passion For Wrestling

The Dudley Boyz are remembered as one of WWE's greatest tag teams, and one of the best things to come out of ECW. While there were plenty more members of the faction over the years, the primary duo of Bubba Ray Dudley (AKA Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley are who most fans associate with the group.

Appearing on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," D-Von discussed Bully's tendency to butt heads with other wrestlers and creative team members. Both D-Von and the former Undertaker agreed that, rather than being rude, Bully was speaking up with the best intentions.

"I think he's so passionate about the business that he wants to die on every hill," Calaway said. "In the wrestling business, you have to understand which hills to die on and which ones not to die on. But he was so passionate about the team [and] the way the team was represented."

Calaway believes that Bully usually had a complete vision for what he wanted to bring to life, which often left little room for collaboration or compromise. D-Von also made the argument that when people allowed Bully to execute his idea, they usually found that he was right. While Bully's passion led to complications, Calaway believes it was also a strong asset for the team.

"It's good for our [business'] future, to know that guys like yourself are running schools and throwing some of those old school values and keeping some of that stuff alive," Calaway said to D-Von. "It's going away. For me, it's kind of crucial to have a little bit of that."

Both Calaway and Bully appear on "WWE LFG," a reality series on A&E that documents a lineup of wrestling recruits vying for a developmental contract with the promotion. Calaway pointed out that Bully's passion comes through just as strong today as it did during his in-ring prime.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.