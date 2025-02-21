WWE's Undertaker Feels The Same Way Today About Brock Lesnar Ending His 'Mania Streak

The wrestling world collectively gasped on April 6, 2014, when Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable. He pinned The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, shattering "The Deadman's" legendary undefeated streak. For years, the streak stood as an unblemished monument in wrestling lore, a testament to The Undertaker's mystique and dominance on WWE's grandest stage. Fans remain mostly sour about the decision to this day.

Recently, The Undertaker revisited this seismic moment while speaking on "Busted Open After Dark." He's previously openly discussed his initial reaction to the plan, revealing that he did not agree with the outcome. However, he ultimately acquiesced out of profound respect for WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

"You have to look at this thing the way I look at it. So, that character doesn't get an opportunity without ... that man's [Vince McMahon] blessing. Did I agree with it? No, I didn't agree with it. But, there's two things at play here. I wouldn't be in that position without him giving me the opportunity ... and second of all, it's our duty to pass the torch when the call comes through."

"The Deadman" further elaborated on his rationale, suggesting that the rub from conquering the streak could have been more impactful for a rising star rather than an already established main eventer like Lesnar.

"I didn't feel like Brock needed it. Brock was an attraction all to himself by this time. Would it have helped Bray [Wyatt]? Obviously it would've helped Bray. Would it have skyrocketed Roman [Reigns]? Probably. But again, it wasn't my call, I questioned it," Undertaker said. "When I got to the building that day, I was going over. I didn't like the way it panned out."

Despite his reservations, The Undertaker's dedication to WWE remains evident. He currently appears as a coach on A&E's new show, "LFG," mentoring the next generation of wrestling hopefuls.

