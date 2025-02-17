Michin Confirms WWE's New Marijuana Stance

Throughout the last decade, WWE's drug policy has become very strict, with some of the company's most prominent wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Andrade being suspended due to substance use. However, one of WWE's current stars has recently revealed which drug is no longer banned and has become accepted to use as a performer.

Speaking with "THE SPEAKEEZY," "WWE Smackdown" star Michin explained that the use of marijuana has been given the green light within the company, and that she has become an active user of the substance on a regular basis.

"Because it's [marijuana] more legal, they've kind of accepted it. So before, that used to be — marijuana used to be on the drug list and they took that off a couple years ago. So, when I get home on Saturdays, I'll do that, and just chill out all day and then I get back into the gym on Sunday."

In 2023, former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan was arrested for the possession of marijuana in Florida, but was not suspended or punished by WWE after the incident occurred. It was reported three years ago that WWE had retained their restrictions on the use of marijuana within the company, but with many states legalizing the drug, their limitations against the usage of the substance have seemingly been lifted.

