Shane Helms Reacts To Late Tag Partner's Inclusion In WWE 2k25

The full "WWE 2K25" roster was revealed on Monday and the largest roster ever included a few surprises, including a late member of the Anoa'i family. Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, better known as Rosey in WWE and Roman Reigns' brother, is playable in the game, alongside former tag team partner, and current WWE producer, Shane "The Hurricane" Helms. Helms responded to the inclusion of his former partner on social media with lots of love.

Helms quoted a post announcing the debut of Rosey in the game on X (formerly Twitter) and included four red heart emojis. Fans in the comments responded with their support of Rosey's inclusion and dropped photos of the pair in the ring, with some saying it was long overdue.

Rosey and The Hurricane teamed together from 2003, when Hurricane discovered his potential as a superhero, to 2005. Rosey was initially named a "Super Hero in Training" (with a cheeky acronym) before graduating to a full-blown superhero in July 2004, complete with new costume. After a brief feud with Helms, Rosey was released in March 2006 and made his way to All Japan Pro Wrestling. Rosey died at age 47 in April 2017 due to complications related to congestive heart failure. He was running wrestling promotion Epic Championship Wrestling in Pensacola, Florida, with his father, Sika, at the time.

The full roster for "WWE 2K25" was revealed at IGN FanFest. Other surprises to the playable roster included Headshrinker Fatu, Headshrinker Samu, Islander Haku, Islander Tama, and more. IGN also revealed non-playable managers including "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava, Armando Alejandro Estrada, Cathy Kelley, and Captain Lou Albano, among others.